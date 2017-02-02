Medford police investigate stabbing

Medford, Ore. — Medford police responded to the footbridge between 10th and 8th streets for a reported stabbing just before 11:00 Wednesday night.
When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his leg. One of the officers, a SWAT trained medic, applied a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Police have a vague suspect description of a man dressed in black and are searching the area.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at (541) 776-7206