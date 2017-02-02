Residents upset over not being heard at planning meeting

Jacksonville, Ore. — Jacksonville residents are upset they didn’t get to speak about proposed changes to building and land use codes at Wednesday night’s planning commission meeting.
“Pretty shabby to have this many people invited here, only to be told that they’re not going to be heard,” said one Jacksonville man.
“Public feels like they’ve been blindsided by the announcement there’s a public hearing tonight, coming prepared to testify and then being told they wouldn’t accept any more,” said a woman who was hoping to speak tonight.
At the advice of council, the commission decided to skip public speaking on this issue for now, voting to indefinitely postpone it, despite the large crowd.
At issue, change to the city’s comprehensive plan and amendments to the land development code — which the interim planning director says will fix inconsistencies in the verbage.
“The intent tonight was to continue it, to take a look at all of the record that has already been developed to develop responses to those in hope then to be able to answer some of those questions that people would have otherwise testified regarding tonight,” explained Interim Planning Director Dick Converse
The public comment period has not been closed, despite oral testimony not being heard at Wednesday’s meeting.
Commissioners will hear oral testimony at a future meeting.