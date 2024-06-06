Medford police make seven arrests in shoplifting enforcement operation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers with the Medford Police Department made seven arrests during a retail theft enforcement operation on May 30. According to MPD, officers conducted the operation at the Medford Center with specific focuses on Burlington Coat Factory and TJ Maxx. During the eight hours police were there, seven people were arrested for theft. The operation was created through a partnership between local retailers, the Oregon justice department and Medford police.

MPD says it’s seeing a rise in confrontations between loss prevention employees and suspected shoplifters. In some instances suspects are armed with weapons like pepper spray, knives, and even guns which police say this “has resulted in loss prevention not confronting suspects due to fear of being injured.”

According to the department, because of this retailers are partnering with local police to plan more operations similar to this one. The aim is to proactively reduce theft in stores, apprehend suspects, and dismantle organized theft rings.

Medford businesses who are interested in partnering with the police department can contact Lt. Don Lane at 541-774-2292.

