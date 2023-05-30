Medford police respond to reported dispute at Memorial Day soccer game

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was cited and released after a dispute at a Memorial Day soccer tournament in Medford.

Police said during a Monday afternoon children’s soccer game at North Medford High School, there was a reported argument between parents. Medford police said one of the people involved was allegedly armed with a gun.

In response, multiple fields were cleared and games were suspended.

The Medford Police Department said when officers arrived at the scene they received conflicting statements from the people involved.

Eventually, 38-year-old Christian Quirate was identified as the person who was reportedly armed with the firearm.

According to MPD, Quirate left the scene before officers arrived and it was determined there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said after interviewing multiple witnesses, Quirate was cited and released for disorderly conduct. No firearm was found by responding officers.

MPD explained both soccer teams were from out of the area and were in town for a large tournament. The games were not associated with the school.

No further information was provided by investigators.

