Medford Police seek hit-and-run suspect

Medford, Ore. – Medford Police are looking for a driver who struck a 71-year-old man riding his bike to church.
According to the Medford Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on South Pacific Highway while the bicycle rider was pedaling past U.S. Cellular Fields.
Police said the crash knocked the man off his bike, but he was able to avoid serious injury.
Surveillance video shows the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, MPD said.
Using the remnants of a broken passenger side mirror that fell of the vehicle during the crash, police were able to determine it was a 2013 white Honda Civic.
If you have any information about the collision, call MPD at 541-770-4783.