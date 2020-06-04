Medford police seek missing man

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are trying to find a missing man.
The Medford Police Department said in the early morning hours of June 2, 47-year-old Cristino Ledesma walked out of his house in the 300 block of Haven Street without saying a word to his family. He left with only his wallet.
Ledesma reportedly did not take the family’s only vehicle and he hasn’t shown up for work.
Family members said Ledesma has been depressed lately and they’re concerned about his welfare.
Ledesma is 5’10” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.