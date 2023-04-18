Medford police set to host ‘Drug Take Back and Rogue Shred Event’ Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is hosting its Drug Take Back and Rogue Shred Event this weekend.

MPD said the event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Medford City Hall parking lot. Participants are asked to enter from Ivy Street and follow the signs into the lot.

According to Medford police, you can drop off your used, outdated, and unwanted prescription drugs, but do not drop off needles or any kind of inhalers. Additionally, make sure there are no leaking bottles and that tops are on securely.

Bring personal and confidential documents you’d like to have shredded for free. Shred items are limited to the equivalent of three grocery sacks full of items.

