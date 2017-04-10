Medford Police tackle nuisance property, arrest four suspects

Medford, Ore. – Police arrested four people following focused patrols on a “nuisance property” in the 400 block of South Columbus Avenue in Medford.
Officers said the residence got their attention recently and targeted, increased patrols “paid off.”
28-year-old Russell Reedy was caught running from police after leaving the residence. He had outstanding warrants and was found with heroin and brass knuckles.
Police said, “The fun didn’t stop there.” 26-year-old Wendy Cunningham was arrested after she left the residence. She has outstanding warrants and was in the possession of meth and heroin.
23-year-old Ian Rowbottom was contacted by officers after he left the home, according to MPD. He had heroin, meth and pills in his possession.
Police said they saw a vehicle leave the house and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle drove off, but the occupants eventually ditched the car and tried to run from police on foot at Palm Street near Rose Street. Officers found meth and heroin inside the car.
Officers said they were able to identify the driver as 32-year-old Jeremiah Richards. He was later found at the same nuisance property he ran from.
Medford Police wrote in part, “Dealing with problem houses like this is not easy and we know how terrible it is to live next to one of these. Targeted enforcement, like we did here, helps, but does not always solve it. Our new city ordinance will give us “teeth” to make the property owner correct the problem. We also organized a team down here at MPD to better track these problem homes and deal with them accordingly. We are looking to make Medford better, one neighborhood at a time.”