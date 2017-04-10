Authorities respond to shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school

San Bernardino, Calif. – Two people were killed following a reported active shooter situation at a San Bernardino elementary school, officials said.
According to an NBC Los Angeles, preliminary information indicates four people were shot at North Park Elementary School Monday morning.
Police said the shooting likely stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Specific information about the deceased victims is not immediately clear, but NBC L.A. reports a teacher and two students are among the victims.
Firefighters said they have set up a triage area to assess the victims.
KNBC reports the suspect is “possibly down.” The exact condition of the shooter is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.