Medford pop-up brunch spot opens up in new location

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local pop-up brunch spot in Medford is back in business after a big move to its new location.
‘Over Easy’ opened its doors Sunday for the first time as a solo restaurant. Previously, the pop-up restaurant was at Downtown Market. They’ll be serving up their best dishes on 21 North Bartlett street in Downtown Medford. The new location has more seating and a bigger kitchen.
“We’re looking forward to just growing,” said Over Easy Owner and Chef Braden Hitt. “Community —that’s our main goal and we’ve had such a great community outreach since we’ve opened like it’s just been crazy.”
Sunday was only a soft opening. Owners say they’ll be continuing to expand their menu. They’ll be open five days a week. For more information, visit overeasysouthernoregon.com
