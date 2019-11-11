Home
Fire breaks out at auto parts warehouse in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A large fire broke out Saturday night at an auto part warehouse on Vilas Road in Central Point.

Fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire at Action Auto Parts and Recycler. Once they arrived, sounds of explosions due to propane tanks could be heard.

No one was injured in the fire but firefighters deemed it an almost total loss for the business owner. Investigators are still looking into this fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

