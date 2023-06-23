Medford Pride kicks off this Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 2nd annual Medford Pride festival kicks off this Saturday.

You can join local folks to celebrate Pride at Pear Blossom Park Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

There will be vendors, resources and food trucks.

Performances begin at one.

There will also be security and a de-escalation team on hand.

Organizers say the free event is all about celebrating culture, supporting one another, making friends and having fun.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.