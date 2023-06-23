Semi truck full of chickens overturns on I-5 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed about one mile north of Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard in Portland after a semi truck full of chickens overturned early Friday morning.
Traffic cameras in the area show a large backup of vehicles on the interstate, with traffic in one I-5 northbound lane slowly moving during the morning commute.
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s TripCheck website says drivers should expect delays. ODOT has not said how long the two I-5 northbound lanes could be closed.
It’s unclear what caused the semi truck to crash, or whether the driver of the semi truck was injured.
© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.