Home
Medford resident brings concern over illegal marijuana to county commissioners

Medford resident brings concern over illegal marijuana to county commissioners

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford resident is speaking out about the increase of illegal marijuana grows in Jackson County. He says he’s talked with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office and spoke at Wednesday’s County Commissioners meeting, but there’s still no answers.

Matthew Sweeney has lived in Medford for over 50 years. He says he’s watched his neighbors turn what used to be a hay farm into a full-fledged illegal pot grow. He says he was told by the Jackson Co. Code Enforcement that the property was in violation of the code for growing marijuana within 250 feet of a city limit, as well as a number of other violations.

“We have cartels that are setting up grows in the valley. We were assured that the county sheriff’s going to wait until the crop was ripe and they were gonna come in and bust them,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney says he’s concerned not only for his family but for the rest of his neighborhood. While county officials may be aware of the issue, he wants to know what’s being done about it.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »