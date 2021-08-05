Home
ODF see new fire season milestone

ODF see new fire season milestone

Local News Top Stories ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – One million gallons, that’s how much fire retardant has been delivered to the Medford air tanker base this summer. It reached that milestone on Tuesday the second earliest date in its history. The earliest was July 22 back in 2018.

“We’re actually surpassing a lot of our norms because this air tanker is federally carted, which means it can fly on forest service fires, it can fly on BLM fires,” said Natalie Weber, OSD Southwest Division.

ODF said previously, the air tanker could only fly on fires if the agency was assisting. The base says local businesses provided enough fuel to keep the air tankers flying.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »