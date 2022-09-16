Medford resident to be part of team inducted into Oregon Ducks Hall of Fame

regon

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s going to be a special weekend for members of the 2010 ODucks football team.

They’ll be inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

“Everything put together just kind of made it a perfect road for us,” former Oregon running back Andres Reed said.

The 2010 Oregon Ducks football team will go down as one of the best in the school’s 128-year history.

Not only are they the only football team in the university’s history to go undefeated and untied in the regular season, it was the first ducks team to play in the BCS National Championship game.

Although they lost to Cam Newton’s auburn team, now, the entire Duck’s team is being inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

Reed said it means everything.

“It’s an honor to be part of this experience,” he said. “It’s something nobody can take away from you. So you have it for the rest of your life. My kids, my grandkids are going to be able to hear and know about it.”

Reed walked on at Oregon.

The South Medford high school grad still calls the Rogue Valley home.

“This community is always going to be part of my life,” Reed said. The people here i really truly care for. I mean I build business around, helping people get better. The same experience I had at Oregon I give back back and this is kind of how I give back.”

Reed opened a gym in west Medford called “Ace Force One.”

It’s not like an ordinary gym, it revolves around one-on-one personal training classes.

He even brought a piece of the Ducks culture to it and it’s not just the turf from the football field, it’s the idea of helping people both physically and mentally, just like he learned in Eugene.

“It’s almost like a mini U of O here at our gym, Reed said. “And that’s kind of how we built it out. Even with the turf out here, I brought a little bit of Oregon here, but it so we can make people better.”

Reed and the rest of the team will be inducted this weekend, before their big game against No. 12 BYU on Saturday.