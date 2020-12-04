Medford school district asks governor for return to in-person learning

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford School District 549C recently passed a resolution asking Governor Kate Brown to allow students to return to classrooms.
The district reportedly sent the following correspondence to the governor’s office on Friday, December 4:
The Honorable Kate Brown, Governor of the State of OregonOffice of the Governor900 Court Street NE, Suite 254Salem, OR 97301Dear Governor Brown:The Medford School District Board of Directors sends you greetings and requests that you consider the resolution attached on behalf of our students. This important resolution, approved December 3, 2020, urges you to prioritize the return of students to in-person instruction. Our district is currently in full comprehensive distance learning with some allowable limited in-person instruction due to COVID rates in Jackson County not meeting the metrics set forth by the state to return to large-scale, district-wide in-person instruction.Educating students well, including focusing on their mental, emotional, physical, and social wellbeing is the MSD’s primary charge. At the same time, the district’s highest priority is to safeguard the health and wellness of its students, staff, and the community at large. Despite heroic efforts by MSD teachers and staff who are working harder than ever before, there are currently undeniable setbacks to student’s educational and mental health due to comprehensive distance learning.Findings from other states and countries where schools reopened are demonstrating that schools are not super spreader events, but in fact, serve as guardians against transmission because social distancing and masking are adhered to, contact tracing is performed, and robust communication with local public health authority occurs. While the MSD has had cases, at the time this letter was drafted, it has not had a single outbreak. A strong commitment to safety has made this possible.The Medford School Board urges you, Governor Brown, to prioritize the return of all students in grades K-5, with an ultimate goal of returning all students to school, by establishing metrics that follow the science and align with many states and countries which have prioritized education first and foremost by reopening schools, or delegating authority to local districts to decide when it is appropriate for these students to safely return to school.We will be asking our constituents to sign a support form and will be providing your office with the record of our widespread support in a timely manner. We hope you will consider it in the best interest of the students of Southern Oregon.Thank you for your support for our students!Sincerely,Medford School District Board of DirectorsJeff Kinsella, Board ChairSuzanne Messer, Vice ChairCynthia WrightLilia CaballeroTod HuntJim HornerKaren StarchvickC: Oregon Health Authority-State of Oregon and Oregon Department of Education