Medford School District campuses will stay open on educators’ “Day of Action”

MEDFORD, Ore. – Teachers across the state plan to walk out in protest of a lack of state funding during a “Day of Action” on May 8th.
The Medford Education Association said it’s planning for teachers to walk out, but the district isn’t sure how many will actually do so.
The district originally told parents that if enough teachers don’t show up, school could be canceled on May 8th, and one day would be added to the district calendar in June. However, in an April 26th update, MSD said based on their current information they plan to keep schools open on May 8th.
Medford School District administrators added they “do not support a day of political activity by our employees that disrupts student learning.”
If there are any changes to the district’s current plan, families will be notified via email, phone, and text as soon as a decision is made.