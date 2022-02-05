Medford School District employees given monetary ‘thank you’

MEDFORD, Ore. — Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and the Medford School District said it is trying to make sure it’s employees feel cared for. While other districts, like Ashland and Three Rivers are giving teachers more days off, MSD said it didn’t want to interrupt more student learning days.

The district took the amount of money it would cost to have a day off and is distributing the almost $2 million dollars to say thank you to its employees. Full time employees can expect a $500 dollar stipend. “It is nothing literally nothing compared to what we wish it were and what folks deserve. We are very aware of that it is it is simply a gift, a thank you,” said superintendent Bret Champion.

Staff who stick around through June 1st will receive another stipend of $500 dollars. MSD said it is also trying to address student attendance and behavior.