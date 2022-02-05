Medford could see 2nd Chick-Fil-A

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new Chick-fil-A is potentially in the works in Medford.

A second location could be joining the popular fast food joint already located on Rossanley Drive in North Medford.

A pre-application was filed by the chain to discuss the proposal for the construction of a new restaurant as well as its signature dual drive-thru lanes.

It would be located inside Stewart Meadows Village which is at the northwest corner of Highway 99 and Garfield Street.

The application now moves onto Medford’s land development committee for review.