Medford School District passes resolution to Gov. Brown to prioritize in-person learning

MEDFORD, Or- In a letter to the governor, Medford School District announced its intention to lead a unified front to get students back in the classroom

Last night, the Medford School District Board passed a resolution asking Governor Brown to prioritize the return of K-5 students to in-person learning

Chair of the MSD Board Jeff Kinsella says they hope it isn’t just Medford backing the resolution. He says getting the support of all southern Oregon schools will hopefully urge the governor to action.

“Share our resolution with them and see if they are willing to sign on and become part of that resolution, or even letting them use the frame work in order to come up with their own resolution so we have a unified message coming from southern Oregon,” Kinsella said.

Kinsella tells us the board already has a safe and science-backed plan of action should students be allowed to return to school. He’s encouraging all school districts to pass their own similar resolution. Interested individuals can sign individual support forms by December 21st. Both the form and the resolution is posted on MSD’s website.

