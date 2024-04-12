Oregon Zoo celebrates baby orangutan, Jolene’s second birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo has a big reason to celebrate this weekend. The youngest member of the orangutan family, Jolene, is turning two years old on Saturday.

According to the zoo, Jolene’s personality is really starting to show through. She is gaining more independence, although keepers say she doesn’t stray too far from mama, Kitra.

“Young orangutans stay with their mothers for about eight to 10 years,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area. “Jolene is growing up, but Kitra keeps a close eye on her.”

Care staff also say that while she’s playful and curious with her parents and keepers, Jolene especially likes to practice her climbing skills.

“She has become a little gymnast,” said Hannah Carbonneau, a keeper in the zoo’s primate area. “She jumps from ropes and does somersaults around the yard. She’s very good at suspending from just one foot now.”

To celebrate her birthday, Jolene and her orangutan family will enjoy special treats and enrichment on Saturday.

The Oregon Zoo is located on SW Canyon Road in Portland, it is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

