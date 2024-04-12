High school students simulate DUII crash as part of ‘Every 15 Minutes’

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Hidden Valley High School recently hosted an Every 15 Minutes assembly and training session.

The nationwide event simulates the reality of a drunk driving incident in a very authentic way.

According to Three Rivers School District, the Every 15 Minutes program is aimed at educating students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The district partnered with local law enforcement and American Medical Response so students could experience first hand the dangers of alcohol related crashes.

According to Rural Metro Fire, who participated in the event, “the vehicles were disassembled, kids were packaged and transported to hospitals, and one was transported to the morgue. Even the student driver that survived was taken to jail due to the level of impairment.”

Hidden Valley senior Allison Roy spearheaded the simulation program, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Josephine County Foundation.

To learn more visit the Every 15 Minutes website.