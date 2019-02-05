Medford School District superintendent in the running for job in Georgia

MEDFORD, Ore. – Current Medford School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate is reportedly in the running for a job in Georgia.
The LaGrange Daily News reports Shumate is one of three finalists vying for superintendent of the Troup County School District.
Shumate has served as with the Medford School District since July of 2014. Before arriving in the Rogue Valley, Shumate was an assistant superintendent in Louisville, Kentucky.
NBC5 News has reached out to the district for comment. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.