Medford School District tightens rules for football game attendance

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is changing the rules for students attending high school football games.

The district released the following announcement Thursday afternoon:

“In the Medford School District, safety and security are shared values. Recently, we have seen an increase in unsafe behavior in the community involving middle school students. That behavior has been particularly challenging at our high school home football games. Additionally, we have a limited number of game management staff available to monitor the middle school student section and enforce our stadium safety procedures.

“Thus, in order to maintain safety at games and continue to provide a fun fan experience, we are eliminating the middle school student section at high school football games.

“Moving forward, all K-8 students must be accompanied with a ticketed adult to enter the stadium. They will need to remain seated with that adult throughout the game. Any student K-8 attempting to enter the stadium without an accompanying adult will be asked to call their guardian to be picked up or accompanied throughout the game.

“In addition, we are continuing our partnership with Medford Police and increasing the number of officers present at games.

“We truly believe that our athletics and activities are one of the most enriching parts of a school experience and we encourage students to continue to attend with an adult, in a safe and celebratory manner.

“For our district wide stadium safety procedures, please click here.

“Thank you for your cooperation and for helping keep our students safe.”