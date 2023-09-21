Shuttered ‘Flying Lark’ going up for sale, real estate agent says

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Medford real estate agent is in the beginning stages of working to sell the shuttered Flying Lark “racino.”

That’s the building built by Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma to house a restaurant and historic “horse racing machines,” or “HHRs.”

The State Racing Commission denied his application after the Oregon Department of Justice released an opinion saying the Flying Lark would be violating the Oregon constitution and would operate as an illegal casino if it had the machines.

Boersma then dropped the plan, giving the fairground’s property back to Josephine County.

Scott King with Merit Commercial Real Estate said the 38,000-square-foot facility will hit the market for $14.9 million. It has a 3.6-acre entertainment complex.

King says he plans on offering it as a property that can be used in multiple ways.

