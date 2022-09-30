Medford Senior Center reopens after Covid closure

MEDFORD, Ore. – Covid-19 forced a lot of businesses to shut down, and while many have already re-opened, some are just getting back on their feet.

The Medford Senior Center recently reopened after being closed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

They are open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday each week from 8:30 to 2:30.

It hosts a variety of activities from bingo to line dancing and also has a thrift store.

Getting membership numbers back up to their pre-pandemic level has been a challenge, but the Board of Directors say that it will only get better from here.

“It gets the senior out of their little house or whatever, out of their living quarters and come out here and socialize and meet other people. It seems like each week it is growing,” President of the Medford Senior Center Board of Directors, Janet Johnston said.

A fundraiser for the Senior Center is coming up in the form of a dessert party.

The event will take place Saturday, October 8th from 2:00-4:00 at the Weatherly Inn.

There will be locally made desserts and live music all to raise money for the Senior Center.