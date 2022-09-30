Salem woman uses cell phone to help police track her during kidnapping

Author: KGW Staff

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — A Salem woman’s quick thinking while she was being kidnapped helped police locate her and arrest the suspect on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The 36-year-old woman was leaving a gas station on Lancaster Drive Southeast near Macleay Road when a man she didn’t know got into her car and refused to get out, deputies said.

Dispatchers at Willamette Valley Communications Center received a 911 call from the woman shortly on Sept. 28 shortly after 5 p.m. The call taker could hear a woman in the background telling someone to “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me,” according to the sheriff’s office. The person stayed on the line as the woman, who put her phone in her purse, drove and said aloud street names seemingly as a way to help police track her location.

Dispatchers notified the Salem Police Department and officers located her at Shari’s Cafe and Pies on Lancaster Drive Southeast.

Deputies took the suspect, 41-year-old Danniel Anderson, into custody.

“Her quick thinking to call 911 and the great work by our dispatcher’s made it possible to find the victim quickly and to help get her to safety,” said Patrol Sergeant Kevin Roberts in a news release.

Anderson allegedly took the woman’s car keys and cell phone before law enforcement arrived to the scene.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail. He faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree harassment.