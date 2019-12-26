Medford shelter brings Christmas to homeless youth

MEDFORD, Ore. — Christmas can be a difficult time if you don’t have a roof over your head or the means to buy a warm meal.
It’s why Medford faith-based shelter, Hearts with a Mission, is dedicated to making the day special for homeless youth, many of whom have been abandoned, displaced, or are running away from home.
NBC5 News spoke with two sisters, Angel and Isabel, who are 10 and 13 years old.
They say it’s the first Christmas they’ve spent at the shelter, which is dedicated to helping homeless youth who need a home and some extra love and support.
Although the two girls tell us it’s bittersweet not to be with their family on Christmas morning, they’re thankful to spend the holiday in a place that feels like ‘home.’
“It was nice to wake up and see that the Christmas tree was still up and that breakfast was made and you could smell it from your room,” said Isabel, who is 13 years old.
The kids opened their gifts under the tree on Wednesday morning.
All the presents were donated by the community.
