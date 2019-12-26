Why residents say Jacksonville is ‘enchanting’ on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Strolling the streets of Jacksonville this time of year, many people are celebrating what’s called a “Victorian Christmas.”
Going back more than 40 years, the tradition not only spreads Christmas cheer but keeps the town’s history alive.
Historic Jacksonville Inc. offers special tours at the historic ‘Beekman Home’ decorated for the holiday.
Built in 1873, you can see some of the family’s cherished traditions like hand-crafted Christmas cards or learn Mrs. Beekman’s famous sugar cookie recipe.
The tours are just one of the many reasons people who live in Jacksonville say Christmas in the town is ‘enchanting.’
“They’ve got a Santa around the corner where the kids line up and have their pictures taken,” said Melissa Macdonald, a Jacksonville resident.
“It is. It’s just magical, it is. And I don’t think there’s another town like it on the planet,” said Sarah Maple, a Jacksonville resident.
There’s still time to check out the Beekman House for yourself.
They’re giving tours from 11 am to 3 pm this Saturday and Sunday.
