Medford shelter opens doors as temperatures drop

MEDFORD, Ore. — As temperatures continue to hit freezing, community members are to stepping up to shield the homeless from the bitter cold.
On Wednesday, an emergency warming shelter opened its doors at First Presbyterian Church in Medford.
That’s by S Holly St. and next to Alba Park.
Melissa Mayne, who runs local non-profit ‘Compassion Highway Project,’ says she was out on Tuesday night helping people in-need during the winter storm.
With this week’s temperatures, Mayne says it’s critical to get people indoors.
“The wind, the chill… it took your breath away. It was awful. We found a few elderly with frostbite,” Mayne said. “We just passed out supplies and [prayed] something would happen.”
Thankfully, Mayne says she got a call from Pastor Murray Richmond who offered the church as a shelter for the first time.
With around 50 beds, Mayne says they will continue to keep the shelter open until Friday if temperatures remain the same.
