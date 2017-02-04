Medford singing gas attendant is chasing his dream

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 first introduced you to Jake Howard a few weeks ago.
He serenades his customers at the Medford shell gas station.
His story went viral.
With his video bringing in overwhelming positivity and more than 90,000 views…
“I had people specifically coming just for like two bucks of gas… just to hear me sing,” Howard said.
Shortly after, he traveled to LA.
What he did there… he says is a secret.
But he did give a little hint.
“Basically the beginning and necessary steps for a progression in the music industry,” Howard said.
Now, he’s writing his own music, recording at a studio and even filming a music video.
He says he eventually hopes to release his own album.
“What I really want to portray is my original sound,” Howard said.
While he’s still filling tanks of gas, he’s hoping his big break is just around the corner.
“I want to be respected for my music. And I want people to see that I can do something and I’m not just some kid that came to Medford,” Howard said.
Howard says he plans to release his music video in two weeks.