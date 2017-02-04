School bus crashes in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore., — Two separate crashes involved school buses in Josephine County on Friday.
Oregon State Police say the first one happened around 8 a.m. on US-199 near Cave Junction at the Kerby Mainline Road intersection.
OSP says a Chevrolet pickup, driven by Humerto Peredecosta failed to stop at the stop sign.
The Illinois Valley School District bus, driven by Greg Bennet crashed into him at the intersection.
Neither drivers were injured, but one passenger on board the bus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
OSP says Perededcosta was cited for failing to stop.
The second crash happened around 2:30 on US-199 near mile post 15.
OSP says the First Student school bus pulled into a gravel turnout to turn around.
While the bus was stationary, a Hydunai Tucson over corrected and crashed into the bus.
The bus had one child left on board.
Both the driver of the bus and the 5-yea-old passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
All four occupants in the Hyundai were transported to the hospital for injuries.
There was also a dog in the car that died from the crash.
Police say this investigation is still ongoing.