Medford UPS offering free mailboxes

MEDFORD, Ore.— The Medford UPS Store #2465 is offering up to 3 months of free mailboxes to anyone who lost their home in the Almeda Fire.

Central Point Police says you can sign up Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM or on Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The store is located 1314 Center Dr. Ste. B, Medford right next to Harry and David.

