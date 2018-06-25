Home
Medford woman accused of trying to kill mother in Tennessee

Medford woman accused of trying to kill mother in Tennessee

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Medford woman is connected to what police are calling a bizarre attempted murder in Tennessee.

50-year-old Kimberly Hopkins of Medford is accused of trying to kill her mother in Loudon County, Tennessee.

According to the Loudon County Sherriff’s Office, Hopkins arrived at her parents’ home unannounced for a visit earlier this month.

Deputies say Hopkins spent the week ordering things like helium tanks and clothes with her mother’s credit card. On Sunday, June 17th, authorities say Hopkins took her mother into a bedroom away from her father to do her nails. Deputies say she put lotion and rubber gloves on her mother’s hands then bound her wrists together with cable ties.

After struggling and screaming, deputies say the mother was able to get away.

Hopkins is accused of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of fraud, and two counts of theft.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics