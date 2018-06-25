Medford woman accused of trying to kill mother in Tennessee

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Medford woman is connected to what police are calling a bizarre attempted murder in Tennessee.
50-year-old Kimberly Hopkins of Medford is accused of trying to kill her mother in Loudon County, Tennessee.
According to the Loudon County Sherriff’s Office, Hopkins arrived at her parents’ home unannounced for a visit earlier this month.
Deputies say Hopkins spent the week ordering things like helium tanks and clothes with her mother’s credit card. On Sunday, June 17th, authorities say Hopkins took her mother into a bedroom away from her father to do her nails. Deputies say she put lotion and rubber gloves on her mother’s hands then bound her wrists together with cable ties.
After struggling and screaming, deputies say the mother was able to get away.
Hopkins is accused of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of fraud, and two counts of theft.