Man receives life sentence in 2015 murder case

YREKA, Calif. — A murder case from 2015 is wrapping up with a life sentence in Siskiyou County.
38-year-old Mitchell Ralls is accused of shooting and killing Jeraime Whittle from Arkansas.
According to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, Whittle was spending the night at the Pilot Travel Center in Weed when Ralls, for an unknown reason, shot him in the head.
Prosecutors say Pilot employees had seen Ralls at the Pilot station parked next to the victim’s car prior to the killing. Forensic testing found Rall’s DNA on the gun in the trunk of his vehicle.
Ralls is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.