Medford woman dog sleds to the store

The winter weather made it hard to get around this week.
One Medford woman found a unique way to travel to the store.
McKenzie Mayor is a competitive dog sledder.
“I just love being out in nature and being with my dogs. And so it’s a great way that they can get exercise,” Mayor said.
She’s gone out about four times this year in places like Lake of the Woods, but her most recent spot was outside her front door in east Medford.
After waking up to inches of snow early Wednesday morning, she decided to mush her way to the store.
“I mean I loved it. It was just weird because I never thought in a million years I could go mushing down my street,” Mayor said.
And neither did the people at the store.
“There were all these people outside the store taking photos and so it was kind of fun. They were like, ‘what, will you take me to work?'” Mayor said.
Riding down the streets of Medford did come with its challenges.
Mayor says the snow wasn’t deep enough to use her brake, so she had to make some adjustments.
“What you can do when you’re going is you step on it and it slows you down,” Mayor said.
But no matter the circumstance, Mayor says Ruca, Bridger and Sitka greatly enjoy the journey.
“It’s not only a passion for the people, but it’s a passion for the dogs and so it’s really neat to see the dogs so passionate about it – they love it,” Mayor said.
If you’d like to see some dog mushing in action, you can watch Mayor race at Diamond Lake on February 25th and 26th.