Medford’s Cinemark movie theatre set to reopen next week

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cinemark’s Tinseltown USA movie theatre in Medford is reopening its doors after months of being closed.

The theatre announced on its website it will be back open September 4th. It’s been closed since March.

Cleaning and sanitizing measures will be enhanced. That includes sanitizing seats before every movie, having an ample amount of hand sanitizer, and strict air quality standards to make sure there will be enough circulation of fresh air.

For more information about Cinemark’s safety precautions, visit https://www.cinemark.com/cinemark-standard

