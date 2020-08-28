Governor Brown declares Wasco County wildfire a ‘conflagration’

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. – State resources can now be deployed to help fight a wildfire threatening dozens of structures in Wasco County.
Friday morning, Oregon Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the White River Fire, which is burning close to the unincorporated community of Pine Grove just south of the Mount Hood National Forest.
“This month, firefighting resources have been stretched to deal with 11 large wildfires,” said Governor Brown. “I am asking all Oregonians to remain vigilant with any activity that could spark a wildfire. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters who are on the frontlines by preventing human-caused wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are heading outdoors this weekend, please follow all fire restrictions.”
The governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshall to mobilize state resources to help fight the fire.
As of August 28, the White River Fire was 4,500 acres in size and 10% contained. According to the governor’s office, 108 residences were under level 3 mandatory evacuation orders with an additional 192 homes under level 2 and 1.