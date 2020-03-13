Medford’s Comic-Con still scheduled for April

MEDFORD, Ore. — Event organizers for this year’s Comic-Con convention in Medford say no decision has been made regarding potentially canceling just yet.
Thousands came to last year’s convention, which brings together comic book and genre enthusiasts.
The 6th annual event is scheduled to take place at the end of April.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.