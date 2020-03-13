Home
Medford’s Comic-Con still scheduled for April

Medford’s Comic-Con still scheduled for April

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Event organizers for this year’s Comic-Con convention in Medford say no decision has been made regarding potentially canceling just yet.

Thousands came to last year’s convention, which brings together comic book and genre enthusiasts.

The 6th annual event is scheduled to take place at the end of April.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »