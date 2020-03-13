Home
Medford’s Pear Blossom Festival still on, for now

MEDFORD, Ore. — Event organizers with the Medford Pear Blossom Festival and Parade say no decisions have been made on whether or not the multi-day event will be canceled this year.

Thousands of people came out to celebrate last year’s event, which is now in its 67th year.

Event organizers say their hearts will be broken if they have to cancel.

It’s possible the thousands of dollars in scholarships the festival gives out every year will be affected, organizers say.

