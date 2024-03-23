Medford’s ‘Rogue X’ brought in 17k visitors in Jan/Feb

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Rogue X is proving to be a massive hit with the public.

According to the City of Medford Parks & Recreation Director Rich Rosenthal, more than 17,000 people came to an open swim in January and February alone.

The new state-of-the-art facility opened on January 6, 2024.

It has a 6,000 square foot recreational pool with an interactive play structure and water slides, outdoor splash pad, and a 13-lane indoor competition pool. The largest in the region.

The city’s website says it also has a 76,000 square feet of versatile event space which can accommodate eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, 364 Trade Show stalls, and more.

