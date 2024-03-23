Registration is open for Pear Blossom Golf Tournament

In community news, registration is now open for the Pear Blossom Festival’s Eighth Annual Golf Tournament.

The two-day tournament is a four-person scramble, covering 36 holes plus breakfast, lunch and the golf cart are all provided. There’s also a putting contest and other on course events.

The 2024 Golf Tournament takes place on Saturday & Sunday April 6 & 7, 2024.

On Saturday, April 6th, the event is at Centennial Golf Club. On Sunday, April 7th, the second day of play will be at Stone Ridge Golf Course.

To register head to PearBlossomParade.org

For more information call 541-840-7209

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.