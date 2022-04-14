Medford’s severe weather shelter opens Thursday, Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday afternoon, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a “severe weather event” declaration for Thursday night.

The declaration allows the city to provide overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to be below 25°F, or 32°F with additional factors like rain, snow or wind.

It’ll be located at the Navigation Center at 685 Market Street from 5:30 p.m. Thursday through 8:30 a.m. Friday. The shelter will also be open Saturday night during the same hours.

Meals, bedding, and dry storage will be provided. Pets are not allowed.

To receive the latest information on severe weather event shelters in Medford, text MED4SHELTERS to 888777.

If you can volunteer or have questions, email [email protected] for more information.