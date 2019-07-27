Medical experts; smoke particulates cause ‘serious’ health impacts

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over time, doctors say exposure to harmful particulates from wildfire smoke can cause serious impacts on your health.
Medical experts say the smoke is filled with a number of chemicals, from carbon monoxide to nitrous oxide.
Breathing in the air can cause anything from shortness of breath to dizziness, lightheadedness, and even fainting.
Some are more at risk than others, such as people who are elderly, have cardiac or lung disease, and children.
“It really is pretty serious and people get really, really ill from breathing the particulates and breathing the smoke in. Prevention is key,” said Micheline Cavallacci, a physician’s assistant at Valley Immediate Care.
She says if you’re pregnant, there are some studies showing smoke can cause low birth weight in babies. If you are exposed, it’s important to follow up with your OBGYN.
Again, prevention is key. She says to make sure you, your loved ones, or your furry friends stay indoors as much as you can.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.