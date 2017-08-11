Mega Million, Powerball topping $300 million each

(WBAL/NBCNC) – Lottery tickets are going like hotcakes all over the country, and not just Powerball or Mega Millions. Both jackpots have soared to more than $300 million.
Dueling jackpots for Mega Millions and Power Ball have never been this high, motivating people to play both games instead of just one.
It’s been seven years since every state lottery in the U.S. began selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. It’s just that games have never offered payouts of this size at the same time.
At the soda pop shop on Engleside in Baltimore, Maryland, the sound of the machine has been non-stop.
The odds of holding both tickets could be considered outrageous, a bit worse than one in 75.6 quadrillion.
The chances are slim to win just one of this week’s drawings. Powerball odds are only one in 292 million. Mega Millions is slightly better at one in 259 million.
The drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night and Powerball is on Saturday.