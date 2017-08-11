Guam advising residents to prepare for missile attack

Hagåtña, Guam – Guam’s Homeland Security office is preparing for an imminent missile threat.
After the North Korean military announced they’re examining operational plans for attacking Guam, the unincorporated U.S. territory’s Homeland Security Center issued a public flyer about what to do before, during and after a nuclear missile attack.
Guam’s Joint Information Center (JIC) said to prepare for an attack by putting together an emergency supply kit to last ten days along with a family emergency plan.
They also tell Guam residents to make a list of potential concrete structures nearby that could serve as fallout shelters.
If an attack warning is issued, JIC says to evacuate and seek shelter. Inside is the safest place you can be.
If you’re caught outside, don’t look at a nuclear fireball, it can blind you.
JIC says to take cover behind anything that can offer protection and lie flat on the ground. If the explosion is far away, it could take 30 seconds or more for the blast wave to hit.
Even if you’re far away from the blast, radioactive fallout can be carried for miles.
If you’re outside during the attack, once you’re back inside remove all of your clothing as soon as possible and get clean. Removing contaminated clothing can remove up to 90% of the radioactive material, according to the Guam JIC.
Stay away from any areas marked with a radiation hazard sign. JIC reminds citizens radiation cannot be seen, smelled, or otherwise detected by human senses.