Memorial Day Ceremony at Eagle Point National Cemetery includes Rep. Bentz

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– The Memorial Day ceremony at Eagle Point National Cemetery included two flyovers, speeches from Representative Cliff Bentz and Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterer, as well as a performance from a pipe band.

Dotterer said Memorial Day is important because it gives people the opportunity to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice that some service members make.

Representative Bentz said speaking at this ceremony is one of the best parts of his job as a US Congressman.

Bentz said, “it gives you that really good chance to share with them how meaningful those losses are in the context of our country and in the context of setting an example for the rest of us.”

Bentz said Dave Dotterer’s speech resonated with him because he served in the military with the Marines.

He said the flyovers meant a little more this year as well, because of the new F-35 training squadron that will be coming to Kingsley Field.

