New plaque in Central Point honoring former Sec. of State Dennis Richardson

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The City of Central Point honored former Secretary of State Dennis Richardson with a plaque Monday at Don Jones Memorial Park.

Richardson was in the US Army during Vietnam before he began his career in politics.

He served as the Secretary of State for two years under Governor Kate Brown.

Before that, the Republican attorney spent 12 years in the State House of Representatives, representing Central Point.

He’s also responsible for creating the veterans memorial at Don Jones Memorial Park.

Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterer said, “Dennis taught me what it means to govern. What it means to be an elected official, and to do what the government and elected officials are expected to do.”

Congressman Cliff Bentz also spoke at the ceremony.

He said Richardson was one of the most positive people he’s ever met.

Bentz said he was honored to work with Richardson over many years in the state legislature and he said Oregon is a better place because of many of the things Richardson did while in office.

Richardson died in 2019, of cancer.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.