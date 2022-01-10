Mercy Flights adds new helicopter to fleet

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new aircraft is on its way to help ferry patients in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Medford-based Mercy Flights announced the purchase of a new helicopter this week to support the growing need for medical transportation in the region.

“When we looked carefully at the current and future needs of our neighbors and our health care partners, it was clear that a new helicopter was the answer to enhance the care and service we provide for our communities. The special loan rates will allow us to expand our fleet while maintaining affordable memberships and services,” said Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough.

The new Bell 407 GXi aircraft should arrive in Medford this week and will start transporting patients by February, pending FAA approval.

“Mercy flights continues to invest in the health and wellbeing of our Southern Oregon and Northern California communities,” said Clough. “As the only nonprofit air and ground medical transport company in Oregon, our decisions to invest in new equipment and technology are measured and thoughtful. We don’t make them alone, we collaborate with our skilled team members, our board of directors and our valued community to grow with the needs of our neighbors, friends and families. We’re here for the long haul.”